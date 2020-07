Richardson, Sherwood W.

85, on Friday, July 3, 2020. Beloved husband of Dian (nee Dempsey) Richardson; loving father of Melinda (Bruce) Owens and Scott Richardson; dear grandfather of Samantha (Milan) Johnson, Jessica Owens, and Ian, Tatum, and Sadie Grace Richardson; dear brother of Ruth Richards and the late Robert Richardson.

Services: Private family services were held. Condolences may be offered through

www.kriegshausermortuary.com.