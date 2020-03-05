Brewer, Shirlee M.

(nee Henning) 86, of St. Louis, passed away Tues., March 3, 2020 with her family by her side. She was predeceased by her parents, brothers, and her late husband of 32 years, Leo Brewer.

She is survived by her husband of 22 years, Houston Caldwell, and her 6 children, as well as 17 grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren. She was a dedicated mother, who treasured raising her children. She was an active volunteer for multiple Catholic charities, and her kindness touched many lives. She relished living at her beloved farm in Ste. Genevieve. She was very proud of her family and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories. Shirlee had a cheery, kind disposition and will be dearly missed by all her children and grandchildren.

Services: A celebration of Shirlee's life will be held Sun., March 8, 5-8 p.m. at Buchholz Mortuary West, 2211 Clarkson Rd. (at Wilson), Chesterfield, MO. A funeral Mass will be held at St. Anselem Church, 530 S. Mason Rd., Creve Coeur, MO on Mon., March 9, 10 a.m., followed by a private entombment at Holy Cross Mausoleum.