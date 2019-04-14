Meyer, Shirlene M. (nee Zamberlan), Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at the age of 81. Beloved wife of Edmund Ed Meyer; dear mother of Cindy Meyer, Keith (Katie) Meyer, Laura Meyer and Diane (Tom) Higgins; loving grandmother of Tommy, Andrew (Shannon), Anne and Mary Kate Meyer, and Kate and Luke Higgins; special great-grandmother GG of Rosemary Meyer; dearest sister of Jean Rollings and Bob (late Gwen) Zamberlan; dear sister-in-law of Mary Meyer; our dear aunt, great-aunt and friend to many. Service: From Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary, Tuesday, April 16th, 10 a.m. for Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. at St. Mary Margaret of Alacoque Catholic Church, 4900 Ringer Rd. Interment at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Visitation Monday, from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. at Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary, 6464 Chippewa St., St. Louis, MO 63109. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Shirlene's name may be made to St. Mary Margaret Alacoque School Tuition Fund or Our Lady's Inn. www.hoffmeistercolonial.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 14, 2019