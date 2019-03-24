Rapp, Shirley A. Shirley A. Rapp (nee Felders) Sun., March 17, 2019. Wife of late Burnell H. Rapp; daughter of late Anna and Fred Felders; mother of Jeffrey B. (Darleen) Rapp; sister of late Ray (Marian) Felders; grandmother of Lindsay (Danny) Vogelsang and Bryan (Carrie) Rapp; great-grandmother of Addison, Riley, Harper Vogelsang and Adelaide Rapp; an aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend. A member of South Co. YMCA, Lutheran Church of the Resurrection and baptized and confirmed at Hope Lutheran Church. Memorials to STL Humane Society of MO or Stray Rescue of STL. Services: Visit. at Fey Funeral Home on Mon., March 25 from 4-8 p.m., then to Lutheran Church of the Resurrection on Tues. from 9 a.m. until service at 10 a.m. Burial at J.B. National Cemetery.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 24, 2019