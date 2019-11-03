Bertin, Shirley Ann
(nee Schaefer) Friday, November 1, 2019. Fortified with the Sacraments Of Holy Mother Church. Cherished wife of the late Kenneth Joseph Bertin. Loving mother of Janice (Jeff) Melliere, Gregory Bertin, and the late Ronald Bertin. Dear grandmother of Matthew (Abbey) Melliere, Scott (Nicole) Melliere, Samuel and Alec Melliere, Daniel and Nicholas Bertin, Aric and Makena Bertin. Dearest Gigi of Tanner, Noah and Luna Melliere. Our dear aunt, great-aunt, and dear friend to many.
Services: Memorial Mass will be on Monday, November 4, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Angela Merici Catholic Church, 3860 N. US 67, Florissant, MO 63034. A Service of Stygar Florissant Chapel and Cremation Service.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 3, 2019