Miramonti, Shirley Ann (nee Whittall) 91, passed away on Wednesday, June 5, 2019; preceded in death by her husband, Richard J. Miramonti; survived by sons, Rick, Mickey (Barb Krafve) and daughter, Barb Wille (Mark), 12 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Services: Funeral service Monday, June 10th, 10:30 a.m. at Calcaterra Funeral Home, 52140 Daggett Ave., St. Louis, MO 63110. Interment at Sts. Peter & Paul Cemetery. Visitation Sunday, June 9th from 3:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at Calcaterra Funeral Home. If desired, memorial donations to . Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at www.calcaterrafuneral.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 7, 2019