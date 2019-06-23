|
|
Sostman, Shirley Ann (nee Baird) age 89 on Sunday, June 16, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Robert Lee Sostman; loving sister of Audrey Hill; dear aunt to many nieces and nephews in New York, Connecticut, California, and Missouri; dear sister-in-law, cousin and friend to many. Services: Memorial Gathering 15pm on Sunday, June 30, at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Road in Kirkwood. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Missouri Alliance for Animal Legislation, P.O. Box 300036, St. Louis, MO 63130. www.boppchapel.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 23, 2019