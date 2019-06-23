St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
(314) 965-7680
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Sostman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Ann Sostman


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Shirley Ann Sostman Obituary
Sostman, Shirley Ann (nee Baird) age 89 on Sunday, June 16, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Robert Lee Sostman; loving sister of Audrey Hill; dear aunt to many nieces and nephews in New York, Connecticut, California, and Missouri; dear sister-in-law, cousin and friend to many. Services: Memorial Gathering 15pm on Sunday, June 30, at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Road in Kirkwood. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Missouri Alliance for Animal Legislation, P.O. Box 300036, St. Louis, MO 63130. www.boppchapel.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of BOPP CHAPEL
Download Now