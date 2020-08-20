1/
Shirley Ann Wnuk
fortified with the Sacraments of the Holy Mother Church, Monday, August 17, 2020 surrounded by family members. Beloved wife of the late Craig Wnuk, mother of Yvonne Wnuk and Denise (Steve) Riek, Memaw of Bryan and Brendan (fiance' Andrea Schroff) Weeks and Sarah (Kyle) Manning and Andy (Libby) Riek, Great-grandma of Michael Manning. We will miss you Grandma! Dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend. Shirley donated her body to Saint Louis University. A celebration of her life will take place Friday at Assumption Church of Mattese at 10:00 a.m, with visitation in the Church beginning at 9:00 a.m. Livestream at assumptionstl.org. Masses or memorial contributions requested to the MDA Muscle Walk St. Louis - Lil Harv's Heroes (mda.donordrive.com - Donate Now - search for Lil Harv's Heroes).



Published in Post - Dispatch on Aug. 20, 2020.
