Vuch, Shirley Anne

Shirley Anne Vuch, a life-long resident of St. Louis, Mo, died on April 4, 2020 at the age of 91 .

She is survived by John Charles "Jim" Vuch, her husband of 70 years, daughter Becky Nelsen (John), daughter Patti Krautmann (Matthew) and son John (Maria), as well as her seven grandchildren Anne, Daniel, Michael, Jen, Jack, Hayley and Anna and two great-grandchildren Jace and Avi.

She was a devoted and loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and great-aunt. Beloved sister of the late Jim Pounds, Betty Lumley and Nancy Cissell. She had many close and special friends through all her activities, church and from her childhood.

Shirley enjoyed a very active life, filled with many fun and interesting activities and hobbies. She was a life-long learner, loved reading and enjoyed gardening, tennis, sewing, bridge, travel, and refinishing furniture. She loved entertaining friends and was a gracious hostess. Shirley had a special way of remembering birthdays, anniversaries and special occasions of family and friends by sending cards or by calling.

Shirley was an active member of St. Lucas Evangelical Lutheran Church for 60+ years, participating extensively in programs such as the Couples Club, Mother's Day Out assistant, greeter, and confirmation class mentor.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Lucas Evangelical Lutheran Church, 7100 Morganford Rd, St. Louis, MO 63116.