Asner, Shirley Shirley Asner, July 29, 2019; beloved wife of the late Herschel Asner; cherished mother and mother-in-law of Avi Asner Tziona Gaon-Asner, Joe Asner, Nesher Asner(Carrie Sharkey Asner); wonderful grandmother of Yuval Asner, Yael McCoy (Jon McCoy), Nathan Asner, Owen Asner, Jacob Asner; Great Grandmother of Marc Asner, Ilan McCoy, and Claire Asner; loving aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend. Shirley and her husband lived in Israel for two years. She was very active and a past president of Naamat USA In St. Louis. She volunteered for many years as the bookkeeper for the University City Senior Center. She and her husband loved music and travelled the world. She will be greatly missed by all. Shirley donated her body to Saint Louis University Medical School. Donations may be made to NAAMAT, USA

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 30, 2019

