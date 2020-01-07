|
Beck, Shirley B.
(nee McClelland) Age 95, Sun., Jan. 5, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Arthur L. Beck; dearest mother of Keith Beck (Linda Hickman) and Nickie (Steve) Oliver; loving grandmother of Eric (Kaitlan) Oliver and Elisa (Ryan) Kelly; great-grandmother of Tanner Oliver, Clara and Patrick Kelly; dear aunt of Faye Otto, Mike, Danny and the late Robert McClelland Jr.; our dear great-aunt and friend.
Services: Visitation at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Road, Wed., Jan. 8, 10:30 until funeral at 11:30 a.m. Interment JB National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Boys Town or appreciated.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 7, 2020