Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Shirley B. Beck

Shirley B. Beck Obituary

Beck, Shirley B.

(nee McClelland) Age 95, Sun., Jan. 5, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Arthur L. Beck; dearest mother of Keith Beck (Linda Hickman) and Nickie (Steve) Oliver; loving grandmother of Eric (Kaitlan) Oliver and Elisa (Ryan) Kelly; great-grandmother of Tanner Oliver, Clara and Patrick Kelly; dear aunt of Faye Otto, Mike, Danny and the late Robert McClelland Jr.; our dear great-aunt and friend.

Services: Visitation at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Road, Wed., Jan. 8, 10:30 until funeral at 11:30 a.m. Interment JB National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Boys Town or appreciated.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 7, 2020
