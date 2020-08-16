Shirley Brethauer

Brethauer, Shirley

92, Passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 13, 2020.

Loving wife of the late Rev. Dr. Herbert A. Brethauer; beloved mother of the late Douglas Brethauer, Steven (Nancy) Brethauer, Marilyn Williams, and Gloria (Charles) Brethauer; dear sister of Doris (the late Rev. Dr. Donald) Esslinger of Bethlehem, PA.; dear grandmother of Melissa (Rev. Jon) Schweigert; great-grandmother, aunt, cousin, and friend.

Member of Carondelet UCC, The Carondelet Historical Society, American Legion Auxiliary, and Military Officers' Association. Memorials may be made to Carondelet United Church of Christ.

Services: Interment at Jefferson Barracks, family only please.