Brunk, Shirley (nee Dalton) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Saturday, May 23, 2020. Dear wife of the late Richard H. Brunk; dearest mother of Rick (Valerie) and Sue Brunk, Anne (Denis) Walser, Chris (Susan) Brunk, Mary (Dave) Orf, Rob (Amy), Greg (Lisa) and the late Tim Brunk; dear grandmother of 13; great-grandmother of 20 and great-great-grandmother of 1; dear sister of Rosemary, Bob, Mary "Cookie," and the late Tom Dalton, Sue Cole and Jerry Dalton. Our dear sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend. Services: Visitation at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Tuesday, June 9, 10 a.m. until Prayers at 11:30 a.m. with Funeral Mass at St. Simon the Apostle Catholic Church Tuesday, 12 noon. Masks required at church. Private interment at J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to The Alzheimer's Association appreciated. If attending the funeral home, it has been requested to wear a mask.
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 31, 2020.