Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Clampitt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley D. Clampitt

Shirley D. Clampitt Obituary
Clampitt, Shirley D. (nee Douglas) Monday, July 29, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Rodney B. Clampitt; dear mother of Karen (Mike) Fitzgerald, Sandy (Bill) Ericson, Diane (Joseph) Wiegel, Jan (Will) Trantham and Suzy (Paul) Davis; dear grandma of Taylor (Samantha), Lauren, Jack, Holly (fiancé Peter), Sarah (fiancé Chelsea), Oliver, Luke, Sam, Ellie, and the late Katie; dear great-grandma of Max, Enzo and Nina; doting mommy to puppy Bambi. A passionate woman who touched the lives of many. Services: Private services will be held at Kutis Affton Chapel. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Provision Living at West County (12826 Daylight Circle, St. Louis, MO 63131) appreciated.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 31, 2019
