Kveton, Shirley Della

(nee Gessler) Saturday, July 4, 2020. Cherished wife to the late Anthony Kveton for 67 years. Devoted mother to Lynette (Paul), Deborah and Kimberly (Ron); loving grandma to Michelle, Stephanie, Jennifer, Anthony and Alexis; great-grandma to Avery, Alexandra, Beckett, Dylan, Casey and Jacob.

Services: Visitation at KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Wednesday, July 8 from 11 a.m. until service time at 12 noon. Interment at J.B. National Cemetery.