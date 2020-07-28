Linville, Shirley E.

Sunday, July 26, 2020. Beloved wife of the late M. Douglas Linville; loving mom of Cindy (Werner) Buerke, Greg Linville and the late Brad Linville; dear grandmother of Jessica (Brian) Gibala, Morgan Greenland, Joe (Kala) Linville, Nick Linville, Jake Buerke, Rachel (Garrett) Railey; great-grandmother of James and Owen; dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Visitation at Resurrection Lutheran Church, 9907 Sappington Rd. (63128), Friday, July 31, 9 a.m. until service 10 a.m. Interment Our Redeemer Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Resurrection Lutheran Church

appreciated.