Shirley E. Osterholt (1928 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Offering our deepest sympathy during this difficult time."
    - The Carlson Family
Service Information
Carlson Funeral Homes and Cremation Services - Brunswick
1642 Pearl Road
Brunswick, OH
44212
(330)-225-2400
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
7701 State Hwy N
Dardenne Prairie, MO
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
7701 State Hwy N
Dardenne Prairie, MO
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Osterholt, Shirley E.

(nee Kiel), age 91, of Brunswick, Ohio, passed away on October 14, 2019. She was born on July 4, 1928 in St. Louis, MO, to the late Elmer and Marie (nee Moss) Kiel.

She will be dearly missed by her three daughters, Nancy (Roger) Hassler, Jeanette (Larry) Germann, Barbara Evans; sisters, June Mitchell, Karen Stumpf, grandchildren, Jeff, Susan, Dennis, Erik, Chris, Greg; great grandchildren, Allyson, Jacob, Emily, MaKenzie, Erika, Reese, Payton, Eloise, Olivia, Owen. Shirley was preceded in death by her loving husband of 53 years, Fred.

Services: The family will receive friends for visitation on Saturday, October 26, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. with Mass immediately following at 10:00 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 7701 State Hwy N, Dardenne Prairie, MO 63368 (PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH). Interment will follow at Our Lady Cemetery. The family suggests donations may be made in Shirley's name to the Pink Sisters – Mount Grace Convent, PO Box 16459, St. Louis, MO 63125-0459 https:/www.mountgraceconvent.org/

ONLINE CONDOLENCES at WWW.CARLSONFUNERALHOMES.COM
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 23, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details