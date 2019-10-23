Osterholt, Shirley E.

(nee Kiel), age 91, of Brunswick, Ohio, passed away on October 14, 2019. She was born on July 4, 1928 in St. Louis, MO, to the late Elmer and Marie (nee Moss) Kiel.

She will be dearly missed by her three daughters, Nancy (Roger) Hassler, Jeanette (Larry) Germann, Barbara Evans; sisters, June Mitchell, Karen Stumpf, grandchildren, Jeff, Susan, Dennis, Erik, Chris, Greg; great grandchildren, Allyson, Jacob, Emily, MaKenzie, Erika, Reese, Payton, Eloise, Olivia, Owen. Shirley was preceded in death by her loving husband of 53 years, Fred.

Services: The family will receive friends for visitation on Saturday, October 26, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. with Mass immediately following at 10:00 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 7701 State Hwy N, Dardenne Prairie, MO 63368 (PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH). Interment will follow at Our Lady Cemetery. The family suggests donations may be made in Shirley's name to the Pink Sisters – Mount Grace Convent, PO Box 16459, St. Louis, MO 63125-0459 https:/www.mountgraceconvent.org/

