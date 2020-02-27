|
Shearman, Shirley Ellen
on Sun., Feb. 23, 2020. She was born in Wabash, IN on February 17, 1937.
Shirley had graduated from Barnes School of Nursing in 1951, and soon after met her companion for life, her beloved Tom. She was a strong woman of faith. Throughout her life, she was a constant example of love,
generosity and gratitude to her family, church and neighbors.
A loving wife, in 1952 she married the love of her life, Tom. During their 64 year marriage, she and Tom raised five sons. In 1993, she and Tom moved from Webster Groves and retired to Leslie, Mo.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Ethel Smith. Shirley is survived by her sons, Steven, David, John, Mark and Paul; 15 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. She was the sister to the late Eugene, the late Eloise, John, Ramona and Karen.
Services: Funeral service on Mon., March 2, 10 a.m. at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Rd., Kirkwood. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Visitation Sunday 4-8 p.m. at Bopp Chapel. Memorial donations may be made to the , 9370 Olive Blvd., St. Louis MO 63132
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 27, 2020