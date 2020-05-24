Ducey, Shirley Etter Our mother, Shirley Etter Ducey, passed into eternal life, marked with the sign of faith, on May 20, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lee and Mildred Etter, of Hardin, Illinois, her brother, Jack Etter, her sister, Audrey Johnson, and her husband, Patrick Ducey. May they rest in peace. Our mother's life work was raising her four daughters and her devotion to the lives of unborn children and their mothers. She was a founding member, volunteer, longtime Director of Services, and board member of Birthright Counseling, St. Louis, where she and her best friends worked together on this life-giving mission. She approached the end of her days at peace, knowing that she had given her best to her family and the Lord God. Shirley is survived by four daughters, Mary Kathleen Ducey, Anne Ducey Williams (Mike), Jane Ellen Ducey, and Barbara Ducey Bowden (David), four grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren, all beloved. A private funeral Mass will be celebrated this week. When, at a later date, travel and gathering restrictions are relaxed, a larger celebration of Shirley's life will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Our Lady's Inn (https://ourladysinn.org). The family is being served by Baue Funeral Homes of St. Charles, MO. Please call 636-940-1000 or visit Baue.com
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 24, 2020.