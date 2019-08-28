St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
14960 Manchester Rd
Ballwin, MO 63011-4623
(636) 227-5511
For more information about
Shirley Durfee
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
14960 Manchester Rd
Ballwin, MO 63011-4623
Shirley Gage Durfee


1929 - 2019
Shirley Gage Durfee Obituary

Durfee, Shirley Gage

(nee Gage), passed away, Tuesday, August 27, 2019.

Beloved wife of the late Rodman Hopewell Durfee. Loving mother of Tom (Anne) Durfee, Elaine (Mark) Leach and the late Nathaniel Durfee. Dear grandmother of Ben, Jack and Kate Durfee, Andy and Peter (Grace) Leach and Nathan and Matthew Durfee. Great-grandmother of Marley Durfee. Dear aunt and friend of many.

Shirley was a graduate of The University of Wisconsin - Madison. Her passions included her family, animals, traveling and gardening. She was a long-time volunteer at The Missouri Botanical Garden and The Missouri History Museum. Shirley was an avid reader and archaeology enthusiast. Her spirit, independence and joy of life will live on through the many lives she touched.

Services: Memorial visitation at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Tuesday, September 3, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. Interment Private at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The St. Louis Zoo. Friends may sign the family's on-line guest book at Schrader.com.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2019
More information