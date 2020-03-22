Goldstein, Shirley

(nee Kraus), March 18, 2020. Beloved wife of 63 years to the late Jack Louis Goldstein; daughter of the late Hilda and Sam Kraus; dear mother of Nadine Sue Goldstein, Sheldon Irvin (Michelle) Goldstein, Elaine Hope (Mark) Froneberger, and Barbara Lynne Goldstein; loving grandmother of Sara (David) Fok, Kimberly

Goldstein-Scopellite, Miriam Froneberger, and Sofia and Eliana Maia-Goldstein; beloved sister of the late Peggy (the late Bill) Weiss and the late Florence (Alan) Lazaroff. Remembrances to table mates Helen Billner, Renee' Carson and Leona Stein. Our dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend.

Shirley was a talented artist and enjoyed painting, knitting, baking (her angel food cake was a family favorite!), and she loved to shop. She is going to be with her husband, and will be missed tremendously by those of us she leaves behind.

Services: Private family services will be held. A memorial celebration of Shirley's life will be held at a later date. Contributions in her memory may be made to the National Council of Jewish Women.

