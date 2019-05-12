Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley Gray Faszholz. View Sign Send Flowers Memoriam

In Loving Memory of Shirley Gray Faszholz May 14, 1927 - October 5, 2018 Happy Mother's Day and Happy Birthday Mom! While we would really love to hear one more jovial Hi Honey, or receive one more card with the words Sweetie, I'm so proud of you..., we will cherish our memories of you (and our thousands of cards) with immense fondness. Speaking of memories, your memory was outstanding. Your avid reading and curiosity informed all your valued, thoughtful opinions. And, your were always the go-to person for any sports question! We see your love of sports, politics and books, not only in us, but in your grandchildren, as well. With all our love, Kaye (Glenn), Jenny (Ron), Annie and your 6 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 12, 2019

