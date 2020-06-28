Berman, Shirley I.

(nee Balk) June 25, 2020. Beloved wife of the late William Berman. Dear mother of Keith (Wendy) Berman, Craig Berman and the late Scott (Helen) Berman. Loving grandmother. Beloved sister of Blair (Selma) Balk. Dear aunt, cousin and friend.

Our family expresses gratitude to the nurses at Missouri Baptist Hospital and to the compassionate staff of The Brentmoor Retirement Community. Private family services were held. Contributions in her memory may be made to the Harvey Kornblum Jewish Food Pantry, 10950 Schuetz Road, St. Louis, MO 63146.

A RINDSKOPF-ROTH SERVICE