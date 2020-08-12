1/1
Shirley I. Flori
Flori, Shirley I.

(nee Thompson), Monday, August 10, 2020 at age 96. Beloved wife of the late Edwin Flori Jr.; loving mother of Lori E. (Steve) Ehrett; dear grandmother of Daniel (fiancee Jamie Faucheux) Ehrett and Emilee Ehrett; dear sister of Eileen Walters, Jim Thompson and the late Oralee "Cookie" Beffa; dear sister-in-law of Dale (Barbara) Flori Sr., Marilyn Thompson and the late Gene (Jackie Lehocky) Flori; dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to all.

A fun loving person who loved people and always brightened their day with her smile.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Bethesda-Dilworth for their care, compassion and love of Shirley.

Services: Visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Thursday, August 13, 4-8 p.m. Graveside funeral Friday 10:30 a.m. at Sunset Cemetery. Memorials to St. Lucas Lutheran Parish Nursing Ministry (7100 Morganford, 63116) or Bethesda Humanitarian Care Fund (1630 Des Peres Rd., Suite 290, 63131) appreciated.



Published in Post - Dispatch on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
AUG
14
Graveside service
10:30 AM
Sunset Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
