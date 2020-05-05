Or Copy this URL to Share

Geimer, Shirley I. (nee Hohlfeld) Asleep in Jesus on Monday, May 4, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Andrew C. "Andy" Geimer; loving mother of Carolyn (Brad) Street, Susan Hardwick, Andrew W. (Elaine) and Timothy Geimer; beloved grandmother of 8 and great-grandmother of 15; dear cousin and friend to many. Services: Memorial service to be held at a later date. A KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY SERVICE





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store