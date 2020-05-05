Shirley I. Geimer
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Geimer, Shirley I. (nee Hohlfeld) Asleep in Jesus on Monday, May 4, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Andrew C. "Andy" Geimer; loving mother of Carolyn (Brad) Street, Susan Hardwick, Andrew W. (Elaine) and Timothy Geimer; beloved grandmother of 8 and great-grandmother of 15; dear cousin and friend to many. Services: Memorial service to be held at a later date. A KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY SERVICE


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved