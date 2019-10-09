Crisci, Shirley J.

(nee Capstick) Passed away peacefully surrounded by her immediate family on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at the age of 84. The beloved daughter of the late Joseph and Esther Capstick; loving mother of Angela (Bruce) Miller and Suzanne (Tom) Urschler; loving grandmother of Brandon Crisci, Allison Miller and Josh Miller; cherished great-grandmother of 3; loving sister of Barbara Schorfheide and the late Lorraine Hishon and Laverne Capstick.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Shirley's name are appreciated to the of Greater Missouri at 9370 Olive Blvd. St. Louis, MO 63132.

Services: A celebration of Shirley's life will be held on Saturday October 12, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until time of service at 10:00 a.m. Condolences may be offered at www.alexanderstlouis.com