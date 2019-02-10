St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Deatherage
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley J. Deatherage

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Shirley J. Deatherage Obituary
Deatherage, Shirley J. (nee Schulte) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Friday, February 8, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Elwood R. Deatherage; loving mother of David (Carol) Deatherage, Marlo Wood (Phil) Bamberger, Michaelene Wood (Jack) Koetting, Meredith Wood (Alexander) Watt and the late Donald (surviving Claudette) Deatherage; adoring grandmother of 15; greatgrandmother of 21; our dearest cousin and friend to many. Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois, Tuesday, February 12, 10:30 a.m. to St. Paul Catholic Church (Fenton) for 11:00 a.m. Mass. Interment at J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Autism Speaks appreciated. Visitation Monday, 3-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Download Now