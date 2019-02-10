|
Deatherage, Shirley J. (nee Schulte) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Friday, February 8, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Elwood R. Deatherage; loving mother of David (Carol) Deatherage, Marlo Wood (Phil) Bamberger, Michaelene Wood (Jack) Koetting, Meredith Wood (Alexander) Watt and the late Donald (surviving Claudette) Deatherage; adoring grandmother of 15; greatgrandmother of 21; our dearest cousin and friend to many. Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois, Tuesday, February 12, 10:30 a.m. to St. Paul Catholic Church (Fenton) for 11:00 a.m. Mass. Interment at J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Autism Speaks appreciated. Visitation Monday, 3-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 10, 2019