Lay, Shirley J. Saturday, May 30, 2020. Dear wife of Russell Lay for 63 years; dear Mom of Mark (Linda) Lay and Robert (Marie) Lay; dear grandmother of Benjamin, Dannielle, Alexandria and Macgregor; dear cousin and friend. Kutis South County service.



