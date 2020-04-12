Reed, Shirley J.

(nee Willman) age 83, of Sugar Grove, IL, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 4, 2020. She was born in St. Louis, MO on October 25, 1936 to the late Roy and Rose Willman (nee Bernasek).

She was the beloved wife of 64 years to the late William J. Reed, and loving mother to Vicki Cohen of Yorkville, IL.

Services: A private service was held. Interment: Sunset Memorial Park, Affton, MO. For a complete obituary, please visit

www.friedrich-jones.com or call (630) 355-0213 for more information.