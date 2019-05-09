Shirley J. Winfrey

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley J. Winfrey.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Winfrey, Shirley J. October 20, 1932 - May 7, 2019. (nee Stoving), fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Tuesday, May 7, 2019. Beloved wife and best friend of the late Howard F. Winfrey; dear mother of Christopher (Mary) Winfrey; loving grandmother of John and Daniel Winfrey; our dear aunt, great-aunt and friend. Services: Funeral Mass Friday, May 10, St. Stephen Protomartyr Catholic Church for 1 p.m. Mass. Interment Mt. Hope Cemetery. Masses or donations to the preferred. Visitation Friday at St. Stephen's 30 minutes before Mass. Condolences welcome, mclaughlinfunerals.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 9, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations