Winfrey, Shirley J. October 20, 1932 - May 7, 2019. (nee Stoving), fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Tuesday, May 7, 2019. Beloved wife and best friend of the late Howard F. Winfrey; dear mother of Christopher (Mary) Winfrey; loving grandmother of John and Daniel Winfrey; our dear aunt, great-aunt and friend. Services: Funeral Mass Friday, May 10, St. Stephen Protomartyr Catholic Church for 1 p.m. Mass. Interment Mt. Hope Cemetery. Masses or donations to the preferred. Visitation Friday at St. Stephen's 30 minutes before Mass. Condolences welcome, mclaughlinfunerals.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 9, 2019