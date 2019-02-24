Shirley Jean Markenson

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley Jean Markenson.

Markenson, Shirley Jean February 22, 2019, of New Orleans, LA, and formerly of St. Louis, MO. Beloved wife of the late Stanley Markenson; dear mother and mother in law of Linda Tafaro(Robert) and Gregory Markenson; dear grandmother of Reilly Tafaro and Eleanor Tafaro. Services: Graveside service at 12:30 p.m., Tuesday, February 26 at Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery, 650 White Rd, 63017. Memorial contributions preferred to the St. Louis ARC or a . Visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information. BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE
Funeral Home
Berger Memorial Chapel
9430 Olive Blvd
St Louis, MO 63132
(314) 361-0622
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 24, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
St Louis, MO   (314) 361-0622
funeral home direction icon
Donations