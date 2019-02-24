Markenson, Shirley Jean February 22, 2019, of New Orleans, LA, and formerly of St. Louis, MO. Beloved wife of the late Stanley Markenson; dear mother and mother in law of Linda Tafaro(Robert) and Gregory Markenson; dear grandmother of Reilly Tafaro and Eleanor Tafaro. Services: Graveside service at 12:30 p.m., Tuesday, February 26 at Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery, 650 White Rd, 63017. Memorial contributions preferred to the St. Louis ARC or a . Visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information. BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley Jean Markenson.
Berger Memorial Chapel
9430 Olive Blvd
St Louis, MO 63132
(314) 361-0622
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 24, 2019