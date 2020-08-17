1/
Shirley Klingbeil
Klingbeil, Shirley

(nee Quinn) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Friday, August 14, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Robert Klingbeil; loving mother of Lori Klingbeil, Robert Klingbeil Jr., John (Tracy) Klingbeil, Michael Klingbeil and Dawn (Brian) Stroup; dearest grandmother of Tiffani, Scott, Matthew, Ashley, Allison, Selena, Christopher, Sierra, Cassie and Sara; dear great-grandmother of Sophia, Hayden, Paloma, Valentina, Robert, Jarron, Cade and Aylah; our dearest sister, sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois, Wednesday, August 19, 9:15 a.m. to St. Margaret of Scotland for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment at Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital appreciated. Visitation Tuesday, 4-8 p.m.




Published in Post - Dispatch on Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
AUG
19
Funeral
09:15 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
AUG
19
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Margaret of Scotland
