Shirley Kranzberg

Kranzberg, Shirley

September 30, 2020. Beloved wife of the late O.D. "Chuck" Kranzberg and the late Jerry Canis. Dear mother of Lori (Gary) Gad, Bart (Lisa) Canis and Cindy (Jeffrey) Flinn and stepmother of Sheldon Kranzberg, Lynn Shafton and Brian Kranzberg. Loving grandmother of Jaime, Jeffrey and Zachary. Beloved sister of the late Paul Kaplan, Esther Gelb and Lillian Klarfeld. Loving daughter of the late Carl and the late Ida Koplowitz. Beloved friend of Sandy (Carrie) Klarfeld and Irwin "Toddy" Goldberg.

Services: A private family service will be held. Contributions may be made to Crohn's & Colitis Foundation or to the Migraine Research Foundation. A RINDSKOPF-ROTH SERVICE



Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 4, 2020.
