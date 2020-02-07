McDurmont, Shirley L.

age 82, passed peacefully in her sleep on January 28th after suffering a stroke, just into the new year. Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, sister and friend, Shirley was preceeded in death by her husband Les and sister Libby Carter. She is survived by her sons Lee (Laura) and Alan (Fanalisa), grandchildren Evan, Emma, Aaron, Alli, and Abbi, nieces Rhonda (Robert) Gaugher and Robin Fahning, sister-in-law to Ron Carter. Shirley was born in Chipley, FL, grew up in Georgia, lived in Alaska for short time, and lived most of her life in Kirkwood, MO. She worked at JC Penney for a number of years before retiring. She enjoyed reading, singing, playing bridge and spending time with her family. Her final wish was to be cremated and once again meet Les and her departed sister Libby, in heaven.