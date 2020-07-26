Kirby, Shirley Lloyd Fulbright

Shirley Lloyd Fulbright Kirby, age 93, longtime resident of Swarthmore, PA and most recently of Roswell, GA passed away peacefully on June 21st, 2020. She was married to the late Aubrey M. Kirby Jr. She leaves daughter Karen Tennant (Bradley), son Steven Kirby (Karen Teitel), son Douglas Kirby (Britta) son Kenneth Kirby, and son Mark Kirby (Lisa). Shirley was also the grandmother of Faye Hirsch, Wyatt, Travis, Ilsa, and Ava Kirby and great grandmother of Forest and Fox Hirsch.

Shirley was born to the late Wilbur and Irma Fulbright in St. Louis, MO in 1927. She was the eldest of 3 sisters; Judith (Fulbright) Till of Webster Groves, MO and the late Marion (Fulbright) Thomas of Manchester, CT. She received a BA degree from Washington University in St. Louis, MO in 1948.

She met her husband Aubrey at the First Unitarian Church of St. Louis, where they married in 1952. They enjoyed over 53 years together before his passing in 2005. Shirley and Aubrey lived in St. Louis, MO, Niagara Falls, NY, and West Chester, PA, before eventually moving to Swarthmore, PA in 1965, where they resided for over 40 years.

Shirley was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to many. Among many interests she loved books, baseball (a lifelong Cardinals fan), music, and humor?especially her husband's wry wit. Wherever she lived, she made friends easily with her warm, kindhearted, and caring manner. She was loved dearly by her family and will be greatly missed.