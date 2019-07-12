Menhard, Shirley M. Shirley M. Menhard (nee Bauer) of St. Louis, MO passed away on July 3, 2019. Shirley, daughter of the late Karl Bauer and Lillian Wagstaff, was born November 15, 1928. Shirley is preceded in death by her husband, Raymond J. Menhard. Loving mother to Christopher (Danita) Menhard, Mary Lou (Rich) Garmoe, Nancie (Mauritz) Erhard, Susan Menhard and Theresa (Steve) Keuss. Devoted grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother. Dear sister, aunt, cousin and friend. Services: Condolences will be held from 10-11 a.m. on Wed., July 17, 2019 at St. John the Beloved Disciple Catholic Church, 4614 Blue Springs Drive, Imperial, MO followed by an 11:00 a.m. memorial Mass. Lunch and fellowship will be held after the Mass. Donations can be made to the Christopher Reeve Paralysis Foundation at www.christopherreeve.org/donate. Flowers may be sent to the church from 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Tues., July 16th or prior to 11:00 a.m. on Wed., July 17.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 12, 2019