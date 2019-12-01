Neuman, Shirley M.

Shirley M. Neuman passed away suddenly on Saturday, November 23rd, 2019, at the age of 95. Shirley was a remarkable woman and role model, admired and loved by everyone who knew her. After a successful career as a bank Vice President, she spent her time volunteering at the St Louis Art Museum, St Louis Children's Hospital Auxiliary (Twigs), and the . She loved traveling with friends and loved ones, and spending time with family was her greatest joy.

Preceded in death by husbands Leon Neuman and Jack Kolar and brother John McDonough, she is survived by her daughter, Katie Kolar (Charles) Silva and stepdaughters Susan (Ray) Spears, Penny (Marc) Alper and Marcia (Eddie Rapoport) Kaminsky. She was a cherished grandmother of 11 and great grandmother of 12.

Services: Shirley donated her body to St Louis University School of Medicine. A memorial Mass in celebration of her life will be held Saturday, December 7th at 9:30 a.m. at St Mary Magdalen Church: 2618 Brentwood Blvd, Brentwood, MO. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St Louis Children's Hospital or to the .

