Snodgrass, Shirley M. (nee Lyon) Entered into rest 5/9, beloved wife of the late William Snodgrass; dear mother of Paula (Brian) Willis, David (former spouse Debbie) Snodgrass, and Leila (Al) Lichtenstein; dear grandmother of Alex, Megan (Beni), Brad, Brittney (Franklin), Stephanie, Kristen, Emily, Tom, and Julie; dear sister of Phyllis Lyon. Loving aunt and friend to many. Memorial donations to St. Andrews Presbyterian Church or College of the Ozarks. Services: Visitation Sunday, 5/12 from 6-8 p.m. Service Monday, 5/13 at 10 a.m., both at JOHN L. ZIEGENHEIN & SONS FUNERAL HOMES, 7027 Gravois Ave. (63116). Interment Valhalla Cemetery.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 12, 2019