Carter, Shirley Mae Shirley Carter (nee Lampe) passed away peacefully in her sleep April 18, 2020. Beloved wife of Lee Carter, mother of Richard (Karen), Gary (Suzie), and Cynthia; grandmother of 6 and great grandmother of 7. She was a wonderful mom, tough minded yet with a great sense of humor. She came from a small family background, but made up for it by being a friend to everyone who walked into her home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Andrews Charitable Foundation, 1001 Craig Rd, Suite 200, St. Louis MO 63146 Services: None scheduled at this time.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store