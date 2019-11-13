|
Crouther, Shirley Mae
(nee Long), of St. Louis, MO passed away on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at the age of 91. Dear mother of Charles E. (Michele) Crouther Sr. and Janis (Ken) Pulliam; dear grandmother of Charles E. (Brittney) Crouther Jr., Jennifer L. (Jarod) Jokerst, Stephanie R. (Dustin) Smith, Sarah L. Pulliam. Jennifer R. Hillery and Zachary (Christi) Pulliam; dear great-grandmother of Nate, Finn, Jordyn, Hawk, Max, Chase, Blythe, Dempsey, Hazel and Noah. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband Charles F. Crouther III and dear sister Ruth Colson.
Services: Visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Thursday, November 14, 11 a.m. to 12 noon. Funeral service and interment will be private. Memorials to Shriners Hospital or de Greeff Hospice House appreciated.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 13, 2019