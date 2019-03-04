Mason, Shirley Mae (nee Ruehl), age 87, of Arnold, Missouri passed away on Friday March 1, 2019. Shirley was born July 10, 1931 in Saint. Louis, Missouri to Rose Marie Ruehl (nee Westhause) and Anton J. Ruehl. Shirley is survived by her husband, David Mike Mason; son Daniel (Dawn) K. Franke; son Douglas (Susan) R. Franke; and daughter Diane (Ronald) J. Forshee; brother Anton (Lorri) J. Ruehl, brother Ronald (Retta) E. Ruehl and sister Erna (Paul) Gloeckle. Shirley was preceded in death by; father Anton J. Ruehl, mother Rose Marie Ruehl and first husband Melvin Frankie. Services: A visitation for Shirley will be held Monday, March 4, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Heiligtag-Lang-Fendler Funeral Home, 1081 Jeffco Blvd., Arnold, Missouri 63010. There is a second visitation Tuesday, March 5, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at St. Johns Evangelical United Church of Christ, 11333 St John Church Road, Saint Louis, Missouri 63123. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. After the funeral service the committal service will be at Mount Hope Cemetery, 1215 Lemay Ferry Rd, Lemay, Missouri 63125. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.heiligtagfuneralhome.com for the Mason family.
