Siwek, Shirley Mae
(nee Stanley) passed away, Monday, January 20, 2020.
Loving wife of Kenneth T. Siwek. Beloved mother of Michael Siwek, Paul (Apryl) Siwek and Kenny Siwek. Grandmother of Alec, Averee, Owen, Liam and Titan. Our dear sister-in-law, aunt and friend to many.
Services: Memorial Mass at St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church, Ellisville, Saturday, January 25th, 1 p.m. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, Monday, January 27th, 10:45 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the . Memorial visitation at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Friday, 4 - 8 p.m. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 22, 2020