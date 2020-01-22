St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
14960 Manchester Rd
Ballwin, MO 63011-4623
(636) 227-5511
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
14960 Manchester Rd
Ballwin, MO 63011-4623
View Map
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
1:00 PM
St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church
Ellisville, MO
View Map
Interment
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
10:45 AM
Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Siwek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Mae Siwek

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley Mae Siwek Obituary

Siwek, Shirley Mae

(nee Stanley) passed away, Monday, January 20, 2020.

Loving wife of Kenneth T. Siwek. Beloved mother of Michael Siwek, Paul (Apryl) Siwek and Kenny Siwek. Grandmother of Alec, Averee, Owen, Liam and Titan. Our dear sister-in-law, aunt and friend to many.

Services: Memorial Mass at St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church, Ellisville, Saturday, January 25th, 1 p.m. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, Monday, January 27th, 10:45 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the . Memorial visitation at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Friday, 4 - 8 p.m. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Or Purchase Funeral Flowers
More information