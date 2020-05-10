Soule, Shirley Mae May 7, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Herbert Henry Soule; dear mother and mother-in-law of Caren Morton (Gary), Naomi Soule (Terry) and Andrew Soule (Michele); dear grandmother of Ana Morton, and Ben and Sam Soule; dear sister of the late Hubert Binowitz (Beryl); our dear aunt, cousin, and friend. Services: A private family graveside service will be held on May 10. A celebration of Shirley's life will be held at a later date. Shirley was a member of Central Reform Congregation. Memorial contributions preferred to Central Reform Congregation, 5020 Waterman Blvd, 63108. Visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information. BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 10, 2020.