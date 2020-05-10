Shirley Mae Soule
Soule, Shirley Mae May 7, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Herbert Henry Soule; dear mother and mother-in-law of Caren Morton (Gary), Naomi Soule (Terry) and Andrew Soule (Michele); dear grandmother of Ana Morton, and Ben and Sam Soule; dear sister of the late Hubert Binowitz (Beryl); our dear aunt, cousin, and friend. Services: A private family graveside service will be held on May 10. A celebration of Shirley's life will be held at a later date. Shirley was a member of Central Reform Congregation. Memorial contributions preferred to Central Reform Congregation, 5020 Waterman Blvd, 63108. Visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information. BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE

Published in Post - Dispatch on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
MAY
10
Graveside service
Funeral services provided by
Berger Memorial Chapel
9430 Olive Blvd
St Louis, MO 63132
3143610622
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

