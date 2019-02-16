St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Funeral
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
3:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
Wilkes, Shirley Mae (nee Lux) Asleep in Jesus on Thurs., Feb. 14, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Robert Bob Wilkes for 65 1/2 years; daughter of the late Chris and Irene Lux; dear sister of Ken (Penny) Lux, Irene (the late Pat) Donnelly and the late LaVerne (Chet) Kuciejcyk. Our dear sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin, and friend to many. Shirley retired from Southwestern Bell Telephone Company as an executive secretary with over 35 years of service. Services: Vis. at Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Sun., Feb. 17 12-4 p.m. with funeral at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the appreciated.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 16, 2019
