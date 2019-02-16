|
|
Wilkes, Shirley Mae (nee Lux) Asleep in Jesus on Thurs., Feb. 14, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Robert Bob Wilkes for 65 1/2 years; daughter of the late Chris and Irene Lux; dear sister of Ken (Penny) Lux, Irene (the late Pat) Donnelly and the late LaVerne (Chet) Kuciejcyk. Our dear sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin, and friend to many. Shirley retired from Southwestern Bell Telephone Company as an executive secretary with over 35 years of service. Services: Vis. at Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Sun., Feb. 17 12-4 p.m. with funeral at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the appreciated.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 16, 2019