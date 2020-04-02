Betz, Shirley May (Price)

Shirley (Price) Betz passed away peacefully in her sleep, Friday, March 27, 2020, at the age of 80, in St. Louis, Missouri.

Loving mother to Tina (John Bacon) Betz-Bacon and Donna (Tony) Hutson; dear grandmother to Mikaela, RJ, Anelise, and Andrew Hutson, as well as Lillian and Millicent Betz-Bacon; adored sister of Betty (Price) Galloway and Helen (Price) Brand; sweet aunt to several nieces and nephews; cousin and friend of many. Shirley was born August 8, 1939, in Harrisburg, Arkansas, to Mary Louvinia (Minor) and Arlie Price. After marrying Ronald J. Betz, she lived in Cahokia, Canada, and then in New Orleans, which she loved. Always a musician, Shirley played guitar and sang with her sisters, and in Barbershop choirs with her daughters. The greatest joys in Shirley's life were her grandchildren, and she smiled just spending time with them. Memorial donations to the .

Services: Shirley will be laid to rest at Immaculate Conception Church Cemetery, with her late husband, Ronald J. Betz. A memorial gathering will be held with family and friends to celebrate her life after the pandemic has ended.