Milford, Shirley
(nee Azar) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, on Sunday, March 1, 2020, surrounded by friends and family.
Shirley was a retired Vice President at Boatman's Bank and an active member of St. Raymond's Maronite Cathedral.
She is survived by her two daughters Ramona Milford and Rose (Ric) Lauman, her two grandchildren, Nick Lauman and Emily (John) Kresyman, cousins and friends.
Services: Visitation at St. Raymond's Maronite Cathedral on Saturday, March 7, 9 a.m. until funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Raymond's Maronite Cathedral are welcome. KUTIS AFFTON SERVICE.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 3, 2020