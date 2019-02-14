Lang, Shirley P. age 88, passed away peacefully February 5, 2019, surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of over 68 years to Donald E. Lang, Sr.; dear mother of Don (Patti) Lang, Jr., Ron (Barb) Lang, and Rick Lang; cherished grandmother of Katie (Joe) Soetaert, Ashley Lang, Chris Lang, Dan Lang, Matt Lang, and Alec Lang; treasured greatgrandmother of Sophie, Molly, and John Soetaert. Shirley was born on June 9, 1930, the only daughter of Charles and Vera Frentrop in St. Louis, Missouri. Shirley graduated from Roosevelt High School and was a computational analyst for the phone company and then performed a similar job at the Medart Company. On June 24, 1950, Shirley married Donald E. Lang, Sr. Following the birth of their first son, Shirley left her job as a statistician at Monsanto and dedicated her time to raising her boys. Shirley and Don lived adjacent to Lindbergh High School for 50 years before joining the Friendship Village Community in Sunset Hills five years ago. Shirley liked to play cards and socialize with friends and family. Services: Visitation will be held at Kutis Funeral Home - Affton, 10151 Gravois Road, on Friday, February 15, 4-7 p.m. Funeral will be on Saturday, February 16, at 10 a.m. at Kutis Funeral Home - Affton, with a gravesite service to follow at Bellerive Gardens Cemetery, 740 N. Mason Road. In lieu of flowers, donations to or The Salvation Army, two causes close to Shirley's heart would be appreciated. Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary