Plegge, Shirley beloved wife of the late Chester R. Plegge, passed away on January 22, 2019. Survived by Cheston B. Plegge (Amy), Scott Plegge (Kellie) and Robyn C. Osten (Kevin), and seven grandchildren. Shirley was a loyal friend and teacher and loved by all. Her kind, generous spirit, dedication to her family, and creative talents will be missed. Services: Visitation: Friday, Feb. 22nd, 1:00-2:30 p.m. Service at 2:30. Bonhomme Presbyterian Church, Chesterfield, MO. Memorials may be made to the .
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 17, 2019