O'Donnell, Shirley R. (nee Leicht) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Sunday, July 7, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John T. O'Donnell; dear of mother of Dennis (Debra) O'Donnell and Tami (Kevin) Kneff; dear grandmother of Kelsi (Eric), Joshua (Katie), Darby and Daniel; dear great-grandmother of Remington; our dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend. Services: Funeral from KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL, 5255 Lemay Ferrry Rd., Saturday, July 13, 10:15 a.m. to St. John Catholic Church (Imperial) for 11:00 a.m. Mass. Interment St. John Church Cemetery. Visitation Friday, 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 10, 2019