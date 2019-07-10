St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Funeral
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:15 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John Catholic Church
Shirley R. O'Donnell

Shirley R. O'Donnell
O'Donnell, Shirley R. (nee Leicht) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Sunday, July 7, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John T. O'Donnell; dear of mother of Dennis (Debra) O'Donnell and Tami (Kevin) Kneff; dear grandmother of Kelsi (Eric), Joshua (Katie), Darby and Daniel; dear great-grandmother of Remington; our dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend. Services: Funeral from KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL, 5255 Lemay Ferrry Rd., Saturday, July 13, 10:15 a.m. to St. John Catholic Church (Imperial) for 11:00 a.m. Mass. Interment St. John Church Cemetery. Visitation Friday, 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 10, 2019
