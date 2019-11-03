Shirley Richman

Service Information
Rindskopf-Roth Funeral Chapel
5216 Delmar Blvd
St. Louis, MO
63108
(314)-367-0438
Graveside service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
1:00 PM
B'nai Amoona Cemetery
930 North and South Road
View Map
Obituary
Richman, Shirley
November 1, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Harry Richman. Dear mother of Marty and Lisa, Eric, and Suzanne (Peter Bingham) Richman. Loving grandmother of Michael, Brian, Adin and Megan and great-grandmother of Louis. Beloved aunt, cousin and friend to many.
Services:Graveside service Monday, November 4, 1:00 p.m. at B'nai Amoona Cemetery, 930 North and South Road. Contributions in Shirley's memory may be made to Habitat for Humanity. A RINDSKOPF-ROTH SERVICE
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 3, 2019
